© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ruling Permits Arizona Court to Consider Nevada Blood Sample

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 10, 2019 at 12:55 PM MST
blood-20745_1920.jpg

An Arizona appeals court has upheld a man's convictions and sentences stemming from a DUI crash in Mohave County, ruling that a trial court was correct to consider results of a blood sample taken in Nevada in circumstances not permitted in Arizona.

The ruling Thursday said the sample could be used as evidence in Arizona against Don Jacob Havatone under a good-faith exception because Nevada then had a law allowing a sample to be taken from an unconscious suspect.

The case stemmed from a 2012 crash in which Havatone's SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle. His blood sample taken in Nevada and tested in Arizona showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21.

He was convicted of aggravated DUI and other crimes and sentenced to 17 years.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeCourt of AppealsMOHAVE COUNTYlegal
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content