KNAU and Arizona News

Coldwater Fire Continues to Grow With Fuel Burning

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2019 at 1:19 PM MST
A fire near Clints Well on the Mogollon Rim continues to grow and cause intermittent smoky conditions for communities in the region as crews conduct backfire operations to burn fuel.

Crews by Wednesday had established containment lines around nearly a third of the fire and planned to conduct more burnout operations along Forest Road 300 to completely ring the fire.

The fire's size was estimated at over 20 square miles after burnout operations along State Route 87 and fire managers said additional burnouts along Forest Road 300 would increase its planned area to 27 square miles.

Areas expected to get smoke from the fire in coming days include Winslow and Payson.

Associated Press
