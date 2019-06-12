© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Corporation Commission Launches Inquiry into APS Rates

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2019 at 1:13 PM MST
electric-cables-3726599_1920.jpg

Arizona regulators have launched an inquiry into the rates and profits of the state's largest electric utility following a rate challenge and customer complaints.

The Arizona Republic reports the Arizona Corporation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to file a new case on Arizona Public Service Co. rates.

The commission approved a rate hike for the utility in 2017, with officials saying the increase averaged about 4.5%, or $6 a month for residential customers.

Customers have disputed those figures, saying their bills increased more.

Rate cases typically take about a year to resolve and proceed like court trials.

The rate cases include expert testimony and a review of the utility's spending.

APS’s service area includes nearly all of Yavapai County, as well as portions of Coconino, Gila and Navajo counties.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electricityArizona Corporation CommissionAPSutilities
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content