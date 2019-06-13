© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Julian Castro Touts Plans for Police Reform in Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 13, 2019 at 3:59 AM MST
CastroPhx.jpeg
AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper
/

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro touted his plans for police reform during a stop in Phoenix.

The former housing secretary and San Antonio mayor spoke Wednesday to the Latino organizing group Living United for Change in Arizona.

Castro says he'll push for national standards for when police can use deadly force and will seek to restrict immunity that protects officers from civil lawsuits.

Castro says he's trying to ensure that police officers "give due regard for the human life that they're dealing with."

The longshot contender for the Democratic nomination spoke in Phoenix a day before he's scheduled to speak at a Fox News town hall broadcast from Tempe.

 

news_donate_23.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PhoenixelectionsPresidential PrimaryvotingDemocratic Party
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content