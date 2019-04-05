© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Congressional Panel to Tour Chaco Canyon, Hold Hearing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2019 at 3:08 PM MST
DSC_9622_1003da02-f49d-48d8-9147-23d1e69fd4cc-prv.jpg
University of New Mexico
/

Members of Congress are gathering in Santa Fe this month to hold a hearing on the impact of oil and gas development on sites that tribes consider sacred.

The House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources hearing takes place April 15 at the state Capitol.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva is the chairman of the subcommittee, and New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland is the vice chairwoman.

They'll be joined by other Democratic leaders in the days leading up to the hearing to tour Chaco Culture National Historical Park near the Navajo Nation, and to meet with tribes and environmental advocates.

Native American leaders repeatedly have called on federal officials to ban oil and gas exploration around Chaco Canyon. The site features massive stone structures and other remnants of an ancient civilization.

 

news_donate_24.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News southwestcongressRaul Grijalvanative americansDemocratic PartyLocal NewsSacred SitesTribesoil and gasDeb Haaland
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content