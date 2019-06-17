© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire Near Superior Continues to Spread During Warm Weather

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 17, 2019 at 5:41 AM MST
woodbury_fire.jpeg
12news.com
/

A wildfire in east-central Arizona near Superior continues to grow and remains uncontained.

The blaze called the “Woodbury” wildfire has been burning for a week in the Tonto National Forest has charred about 57 square miles of grass and brush in rugged terrain as of Sunday. The human-caused fire has tripled in size since Friday because of hot and dry conditions.

Authorities say there are no immediate threats to the communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Superior and Apache Junction.

Incident management officials say firefighting efforts on the fire's north end will concentrate on protecting campgrounds, infrastructure, powerlines and businesses along State Highway 88. More than 720 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the blaze.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresWoodbury WildfireSuperior ArizonaIncident Management OfficialswSuperstition Mountains
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content