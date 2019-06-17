Wildfire Near Superior Continues to Spread During Warm Weather

A wildfire in east-central Arizona near Superior continues to grow and remains uncontained.

The blaze called the “Woodbury” wildfire has been burning for a week in the Tonto National Forest has charred about 57 square miles of grass and brush in rugged terrain as of Sunday. The human-caused fire has tripled in size since Friday because of hot and dry conditions.

Authorities say there are no immediate threats to the communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Superior and Apache Junction.

Incident management officials say firefighting efforts on the fire's north end will concentrate on protecting campgrounds, infrastructure, powerlines and businesses along State Highway 88. More than 720 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the blaze.