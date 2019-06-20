© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake Joins Harvard Political Institute

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2019 at 7:14 AM MST
Former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, who famously tangled with President Donald Trump, is heading to Harvard University.

The Arizona Republican is among six new resident fellows who will join Harvard's Institute of Politics this fall.

Flake was Trump's most vocal GOP adversary in the Senate before leaving the chamber in December after declining to seek reelection to a second term. Flake repeatedly called out Trump, accusing him of "reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior" and saying the president's use of the terms "fake news" and "enemy of the people" smacked of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's propaganda.

Harvard's other incoming fellows include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund; Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic; and Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, a former Panamanian vice president and foreign minister.

