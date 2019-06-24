© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Another U.S. Military Member Found Dead Patrolling Border in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2019 at 5:32 AM MST
Authorities say another military service member assigned to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border has died in southern Arizona.

Officials at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said in a statement that the military service member with the Southwest Border Support Mission was found dead Sunday near Ajo.

They say the incident is under investigation, but foul play isn't suspected. The name of the military service member has not been released. It's the second such death this month. The base previously announced the June first death of another military service member near Nogales, Arizona, who also was assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission.

Base officials said foul play wasn't suspected in that death either. President Donald Trump assigned several thousand troops to the southwest border in recent months to support the U.S. Border Patrol.

