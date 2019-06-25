© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Woodbury Fire Evacuation Order Lifted

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 25, 2019 at 1:10 PM MST
woodbury_fire_0.jpeg
SWa Area IMT 2 - Fleishman
/

Gila County authorities have lifted the evacuation order for all Roosevelt area residents displaced by a human-caused wildfire burning in the Superstition Mountains.

County Sheriff J. Adam Shephard made the announcement around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Woodbury Fire now is 48% contained after charring 115,750 acres, or about 180 square miles.

County authorities ordered about 200 residents of Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake to evacuate last Thursday.

But firefighters have managed to keep the blaze from jumping across State Route 188 and that highway has been reopened from Globe to Payson.

No homes have been damaged since the fire was spotted June 8 about 5 miles northwest of Superior, a mining town of fewer than 3,000 residents located 60 miles east of Phoenix.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonafirewildfireTonto National ForestWoodbury Fire
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content