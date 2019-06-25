Woodbury Fire Evacuation Order Lifted

Gila County authorities have lifted the evacuation order for all Roosevelt area residents displaced by a human-caused wildfire burning in the Superstition Mountains.

County Sheriff J. Adam Shephard made the announcement around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Woodbury Fire now is 48% contained after charring 115,750 acres, or about 180 square miles.

County authorities ordered about 200 residents of Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake to evacuate last Thursday.

But firefighters have managed to keep the blaze from jumping across State Route 188 and that highway has been reopened from Globe to Payson.

No homes have been damaged since the fire was spotted June 8 about 5 miles northwest of Superior, a mining town of fewer than 3,000 residents located 60 miles east of Phoenix.