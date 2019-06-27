Faith-Based Group Launches Voter Effort in Arizona and Other Swing States

Veteran conservative activist Ralph Reed says the faith-based group he leads plans to spend at least $50 million on get-out-the-vote efforts in 2020 in Arizona and a few other key states.

It's part of a large-scale marshaling of evangelical resources that's poised to benefit President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. After Trump spoke to an annual conference hosted by Reed's group, the Faith & Freedom Coalition, the longtime GOP strategist Wednesday previewed a voter outreach plan for 2020 that he said would include significant investment in Latino voters of faith.

Of the $50 million the group has set aside to spend on communicating with voters, Reed said $4 million would go toward contacting socially conservative and religious Latino voters in swing states that include Florida, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition's work on turning out voters, particularly Latinos, who support socially conservative issues such as abortion restrictions, will help bolster the Republican Party's efforts to deliver Trump a second term. The Faith & Freedom Coalition, founded by Reed in 2009, is a nonprofit organized under a section of the tax code that permits advocacy on specific issues and limits activity expressly to promote candidates.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Florida on Tuesday for a "Latinos for Trump" event in Miami ahead of the Democrats' first presidential primary debate, a sign that the GOP's courtship of that voting bloc is already intensifying. The eight-figure spending plan by Reed's group is also expected to include 500 paid staff members and 5,000 volunteers, according to the Faith & Freedom Coalition.

In addition to evangelical Protestant voters, the group's voter contacts will include Roman Catholic voters. The Faith & Freedom Coalition, founded by Reed in 2009, is a nonprofit organized under a section of the tax code that permits advocacy on specific issues and limits activity expressly to promote candidates.