© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Senator Mitch McConnell Rejects House Migrant Aid Bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2019 at 7:22 AM MST
mitch_mcconnell.jpeg
Wikipedia.com
/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting changes that House Democrats want in a multi-billion dollar border bill.

Instead, the Kentucky Republican says it's time for the House to accept a bipartisan package overwhelmingly approved by the Senate and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her chamber's Democrats want to add provisions to the Senate measure that would strengthen standards of care for detained migrant families and children.

But McConnell said Thursday on the Senate floor that his chamber's measure "is the only game in town." He said the Trump administration might make administrative changes reflecting some of the House's demands.

But with Congress hoping to address public pressure to improve conditions for thousands of migrants, McConnell says it's time to approve the Senate legislation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationborder patrolSenator Mitch McConnellHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content