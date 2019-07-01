© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

California Man Missing at Grand Canyon National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2019 at 4:52 AM MST
Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park continue to search for a California man reported missing after a hike.

National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg was last seen Friday on a river trip on the Colorado River. They say Schwab was on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.

Park officials say Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the Park Service.

