KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Highway Patrol Getting First Female Commander

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2019 at 1:09 PM MST
Arizona Department of Public Safety on Facebook
/

The Arizona Highway Patrol is getting its first female commander.

The state Department of Public Safety says Maj. Jenna Mitchell on Saturday will be promoted to lieutenant colonel and become the department's assistant director for the Highway Patrol Division.

The department said in a statement Wednesday that Mitchell is a 26-year veteran who started with the agency in 1993 and has since held positions in the Agency Support, Criminal Investigations and Highway Patrol divisions.

The uniformed Highway Patrol division has 750 troopers and other employees.

According to DPS, Mitchell is the department's second female lieutenant colonel. She is a graduate of Casa Grande Union High School.

KNAU and Arizona News DPSlaw enforcementjenna mitchell
Associated Press
