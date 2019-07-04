© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Police Officer Won't Be Prosecuted in Fatal Shooting of Idaho Man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2019 at 4:54 AM MST
The Coconino County Attorney's Office has concluded a Flagstaff officer was justified in fatally shooting a Boise, Idaho, man who attacked him with knives.

Flagstaff police announced Wednesday that a Coconino County Attorney's Office's report determined prosecutors won't pursue criminal charges against Officer Tyler Romney in connection with the February 2019 shooting of 47-year-old Henry Harold Russell.

Officials say they came to the conclusion after reviewing Romney's body camera. Authorities say Russell approached two officers with a knife in each hand. The officers were leaving a community mental health center on an unrelated call.

Police say Romney ordered Russell to drop the knives. Officials says Romney then fired his weapon, hitting Russell Russell was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
