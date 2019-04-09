© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Shooting During Arrest, Struggle Leaves Person Wounded

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 9, 2019 at 3:37 PM MST
Flagstaff police say an officer shot and wounded a person sought on a warrant during a struggle as the officer tried to arrest him.

Police said the person shot late Monday is a male, but his name and age weren't released.

Sgt. Charles Hernandez said the wounded person was hospitalized and in custody Tuesday.

No additional information was released about his condition but police said he was shot in the neck.

Police said the arrest attempt and shooting occurred after the officer knew the person was sought on a warrant and spotted him riding a bicycle.

A police statement said the person began fighting the officer and that the officer shot him when the officer's eyesight was "impaired" by pepper spray.

The officer was treated for minor eye injuries.

