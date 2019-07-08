© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Tucson's Reid Park Zoo Euthanizes Aging Jaguar

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 8, 2019 at 5:14 AM MST
simone_the_jaguar_at_tucson_s_reid_park_zoo.jpeg
reidparkzoo.org
A jaguar in an Arizona zoo has been euthanized due to age-related health issues.

Reid Park Zoo in Tucson euthanized the female jaguar Friday. Zoo officials say the 23-year-old named Simone suffered from kidney disease and pancreas issues common to cats her size and age.

Officials say Simone lived almost all of her life at Reid Park Zoo, arriving at the facility when she was 7 months old. Simone's sister lived at the zoo until her death in 2017.

Officials say Simone was the oldest jaguar at a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo, which includes 236 member facilities in the United States and abroad.

Associated Press
