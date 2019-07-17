© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Chaco Legislation Clears US House Committee

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM MST
Federal legislation aimed at limiting oil and gas development near a national park in New Mexico held sacred by Native Americans has been endorsed by a key congressional committee.

The House natural resources panel on Wednesday approved the Democrat-sponsored bill. A similar measure is pending in the Senate.

 
Tribes and environmentalists have been advocating for more protections beyond the boundaries of Chaco Culture National Historical Park, saying the region is full of culturally significant sites.
 
The legislation would permanently ban drilling on federal land within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the park.
 
Most of the land surrounding the park belongs to the Navajo Nation or individual Navajo allotment owners. While top Navajo officials support cultural preservation, they have stopped short of asking for a drilling ban because development in the region nets substantial revenue.

