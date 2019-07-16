© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Calls for Impeachment Probe

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 16, 2019 at 1:35 PM MST
Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.

The Democrat representing southeastern Arizona said in a statement Tuesday that "nobody is above the law, especially not the President."

Kirkpatrick, who previously represented Congressional District 1, is the fourth Arizona member of Congress to support impeachment hearings. She joins fellow Democrats Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton.

Kirkpatrick represents one of the most competitive districts in Arizona and is being targeted by Republicans in next year's election.

She says she decided an impeachment inquiry was necessary after meeting with constituents, reading special counsel Robert Mueller's report and seeing Trump administration officials defy congressional subpoenas.

Trump calls Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice a "witch hunt" by his opponents.

