Sandra Day O'Connor House Going on US Historic Register

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor's 1950s adobe home in metro Phoenix is being listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The State Historic Preservation Office's announcement Friday says the National Park Service approved Arizona's nomination of the Sandra Day O'Connor House for placement on the register, which the office described as the nation's list of properties considered worthy of preservation.

The home was originally in Paradise Valley but was relocated in 2009 to a Tempe park for use by the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute.

O'Connor lived in the home from 1958 until 1981 when President Ronald Reagan named the then-state appellate judge and former legislative leader to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally said the listing will help preserve O'Connor's "legacy for generations to come."

