Coconino National Forest has announced the area around the Museum Fire will be closed to the public possibly for more than a month.

The closure order runs until September 1, 2019 or the order is rescinded.

The order says the closure is intended to protect firefighting personnel in the area as well as the public.

Violation of the order is punishable as a class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in prison.