Overnight Rain at Museum Fire Scene Near Flagstaff

Rain has been falling across parts of the Flagstaff area this morning and at the scene of the Museum Fire… which is now listed as the highest priority fire in the country with major resources and personnel going toward containment of the blaze.

Fire management officials have downsized the official estimated size of the footprint of the fire to 1,400 acres compared to Tuesday’s estimate of 1,800 acres. The Museum Fire is at 10% containment as of early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters took advantage of favorable weather conditions Tuesday to conduct burnout operations on the north edge of the fire located about a mile north of Flagstaff at the Dry Lakes Hills area between Mount Elden and the San Francisco Peaks.

Officials say crews continue to construct and connect fire lines. Helicopters have dropped water to cool hotspots within the fire perimeter. Evacuation orders remain in place for residents along Mount Elden Lookout Road. Several nearby communities remain in pre-evacuation “Ready” status including Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest, Lockett Ranch, Mount Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle. Other areas in “Ready” status include Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails, Pine Mountain Estates, West of Highway 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, and Christmas Tree Estates.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those who have been displaced from their homes at Sinagua Middle School located at 3950 E. Butler Ave. Flagstaff.

There are still concerns about the potential for flooding in parts of the Flagstaff area and at the fire scene.

Questions regarding evacuation status and procedures should be directed to Coconino County Call Center at 928-213-2990, staffed between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.