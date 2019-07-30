© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Appeals Court Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit to Close Navajo Mine and Power Plant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2019 at 5:22 AM MST
navajo_mine.jpeg
dailytimes.com
/

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit aimed at shutting down a coal-fired power plant and adjacent mine near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

Environmental groups had targeted a 25-year lease extension for the Navajo Mine and the Four Corners Power Plant in northwestern New Mexico. They alleged the U.S. government did not consider clean-energy alternatives or possible effects on endangered species.

A lower court tossed the case because the mine is owned by a Navajo Nation corporation, meaning it is shielded from legal challenges.  The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals agreed Monday, saying the case cannot move forward without the corporation as a defendant.

The power plant is one of three in the region that are scaling back operations as utilities shift toward natural gas and renewable energy sources.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News San Juan Generating StationNavajo MineFour Corners Power Plant
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content