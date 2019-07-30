© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Senate Confirms Appointment of New Federal Judge for Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2019 at 1:27 PM MST
wgbEULzq_400x400.jpg
Courtesy
/

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's appointment of a lawyer who formerly was Gov. Doug Ducey's top staff attorney to be a U.S. District Court judge for Arizona.

The Senate's 53-37 vote Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Michael Liburdi of Scottsdale to fill a vacancy.

Liburdi served as Ducey's general counsel during Ducey's first term and he currently is a shareholder with the Phoenix office of the firm of Greenberg Traurig.

Arizona's two senators -- Republican Senator Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema -- supported the appointment, which was announced in January.

 

news_donate_36.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaKyrsten SinemaMartha McSallyDoug DuceyDonald Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content