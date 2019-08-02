© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Criticized Native American Name to Stay on Community Water Tank in Utah

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2019 at 4:48 AM MST
(Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
A painted image of a Native American and the name “Redmen” will remain as a city marker in a southern Utah town despite a decision to change the high-school mascot that inspired it.

The Spectrum newspaper reports the Cedar City council approved the measure this week with a four-to-one-vote. Councilman R. Scott Phillips says he voted against it because he was uncomfortable acting on a school district issue. His colleague Paul Cozzens says being “offended at everything” is a “disease we have in this country.”

The team name at Cedar High School was changed in February after critics said it was racist and shouldn’t be celebrated.

City officials say they have not received any requests to remove an Indian Chief image that was painted in the 1970’s.

KNAU and Arizona News native americansNative American ArtifactsCedar City UtahRacism
