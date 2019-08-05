Flagstaff Open House Will Address Questions About Potential Flooding Near Museum Fire

Officials with Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff are hosting an open house Monday to answer resident’s questions about potential flooding due to the Museum Fire.

The open house will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Peaks School campus on Spruce Avenue in Flagstaff. The County’s Flood Control District and city of Flagstaff officials will be available to answer questions regarding flood risk, mitigation, flood insurance and public safety. Spanish interpretation and American sign language interpretation will be available at the meetings.

To sign-up for emergency notifications from Coconino County, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The Museum Fire remains at more than 90% contained and it has moved across more than 1,900 acres since it was reported on July 21 in the Dry Lake Hills area north of Flagstaff.

The cause is under investigation.