KNAU and Arizona News

Ikes Fire on Grand Canyon's North Rim Prompts Some Closures

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 5, 2019 at 6:25 AM MST
Grand Canyon National Park has temporarily closed a few areas because of the Ikes Fire that is located within a Planning Area.

The following areas are closed: The Powell Plateau Trail, the North Bass Trail, Fire Point, Swamp Point and portions of W4 road north of Kanabownits Lookout on the North Rim of Grand Canyon. The closures will remain in effect until further notice. Other roads and trails in the planning area may be temporarily blocked off due to hazards and fire personnel working in the area.

The Ikes Fire remains mildly active even after receiving some precipitation over the past several days. The fire has grown to approximately 55 acres, nearly doubling in size over the past few days.

Officials say the blaze poses no danger to structures or local infrastructure.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkwildfiresFire Season 2019north rimIkes fire
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
