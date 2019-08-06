© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Estate of Former New Mexico Mayor Donates Hundreds of Navajo Rugs to Museum

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2019 at 4:49 AM MST
navajo_rug.jpeg
boulderweekly.com
/

A museum in northwestern New Mexico will be receiving hundreds of Navajo weavings from the estate of former Farmington Mayor Robert Culpepper.

The Farmington Museum announced the gift Monday, saying some pieces date from the 1920s and others were done by contemporary weavers. Officials say several of the rugs, such as the Wide Ruins and Chinle styles, fill gaps within the museum’s existing collection.

The Farmington Museum plans to keep the best examples from the collection. The rest will be sold to benefit the museum along with the new Museum of Navajo Art & Culture.

Culpepper, who died last year, and his wife had purchased a historic building and donated it to the city in 2013 to create the Museum of Navajo Art & Culture.  That museum opened last year.

