KNAU and Arizona News

Knife-Wielding Man Dies After Falling from Moving Vehicle in Northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2019 at 4:57 AM MST
gray_mountain.jpeg
mapio.net
/

Authorities in northern Arizona say they're investigating the death of a man who fell off the roof of a moving car following a struggle.

Coconino County Sheriff's deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers from Flagstaff responded to Highway 89N near Gray Mountain Monday afternoon. The man's body was found on the highway. His name hasn't been released yet.

Authorities say an unidentified Arkansas man and woman stopped to assist a driver who had just been involved in a car accident. A suspect armed with a knife then jumped on the couple's vehicle and fought with the man, who suffered stab wounds on his hands. The woman tried to drive away and the suspect fell off the roof of the car and apparently suffered fatal injuries.

