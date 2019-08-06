© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Motel 6 Settlement Over Immigration Crosses Another Legal Hurdle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2019 at 5:37 AM MST
A federal judge in Arizona has granted preliminary approval of a settlement in the case involving thousands of Motel 6 guests who claim their privacy was violated when the national chain gave their information to immigration authorities.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund rights group sued Motel 6 last year saying that giving guests' information to immigration agents without a warrant violated privacy and civil rights laws.

The settlement proposes to make up to $10 million available for claims by members of the class action lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell told attorneys for Motel 6 and MALDEF last month he would approve the preliminary settlement if minor changes were made in the document.

Judge Campbell granted preliminary approval last Friday.

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationMotel 6Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational FundMALDEFU.S. District Judge David Campbell
Associated Press
