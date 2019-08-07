© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott National Forest Monitoring Two Lightning-Ignited Wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published August 7, 2019 at 6:49 AM MST
U.S. Forest Service/Prescott National Forest
Officials with the Prescott National Forest say thunderstorms that crossed the area have resulted in two lightning-caused fires approximately 25 miles Northwest of Prescott near Camp Wood. 

The Sheridan Fire was reported Tuesday afternoon and is located near Sheridan Mountain on Cedar Mesa. Officials said in a written statement it was estimated at 15 acres in size and is burning in Juniper, grass, and brush.

The Stinson Fire was detected Wednesday morning. That blaze was found in a single tree, burning on the west side of Stinson Mountain at the Stubbs Fire scar from last year.

Officials say because of the remote location; both fires are being monitored by aircraft.

