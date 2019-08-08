Tucson to Vote on Sanctuary City Proposal in November

Members of the Tucson City Council have approved placing a "sanctuary city" measure on the ballot, but not without some pushback.

The council voted Tuesday night to allow the initiative on the November ballot, which could potentially lead to Arizona's first ever "sanctuary city." Councilmembers were required to vote after the measure got more than the minimum required number of petition signatures.

The initiative would add protections for people living in the U.S. illegally.

A few supporters of President Trump’s border wall are shown in a video taken at Tucson City hall during the vote where a woman wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat repeatedly shouts that the initiative defies U.S. immigration law.

The footage has since gone viral on social media because of an unidentified man in a green polo shirt laughing nearby. "#GreenShirtGuy" was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter as of Wednesday morning with the clip already drawing more than 1 million views.

The "sanctuary city" initiative is currently the subject of a lawsuit filed by the Pima County Republican Party in July. The suit is challenging individual signatures and whether paid signature gatherers filled out the forms correctly. It also argues the minimum number of necessary signatures was too low.

More than 12,400 signatures were certified by the Pima County Recorder's office. That is roughly 3,100 more than the minimum required to qualify for the ballot.