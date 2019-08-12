© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Department of Corrections Director Submits Resignation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 12, 2019 at 5:23 AM MST
Arizona Department of Corrections
/

The embattled director of the Arizona Department of Corrections is resigning.

Charles Ryan notified Governor Doug Ducey on Friday that he plans to retire on September 13 after more than 10 years at the helm of Arizona's prison system. Ryan has faced growing pressure from civil rights advocates who started a "Fire Chuck Ryan" campaign over alleged inhumane conditions in prisons.

A judge last year found Ryan in contempt for failing to follow through on promises to improve inmate health care, and the state was fined $1.4 million.

The judge has threatened further fines.

Earlier this year, the department was rocked by revelations that inmates at the Lewis prison complex west of Phoenix were able to open their locked cell doors and attack corrections officers and other prisoners.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Governor Doug Duceycharles ryanArizona Department of CorrectionsLewis Prison Complex
