KNAU and Arizona News

Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Violating Rights of Migrant Enters Plea Agreement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 13, 2019 at 5:28 AM MST
A U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of using his vehicle to knock over a fleeing Guatemalan migrant nearly two years ago in Arizona has reached a plea agreement.

Matthew Bowen was scheduled to go on trial Monday in U.S. District Court in Tucson for the December 2017 incident in Nogales, Arizona. Court records show Bowen has pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law, a misdemeanor. He's scheduled to be sentenced October 15.

Bowen's attorney told the court last week Bowen has resigned from the Border Patrol.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials suspended Bowen indefinitely in last year shortly after he was indicted.

Bowen's case drew widespread attention after his alleged text messages from 2017 calling migrants "savages" and "subhuman" were included in a court filing.

