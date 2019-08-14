University of Arizona May Acquire Local Ranch for Veterinary Medicine Program

The University of Arizona would get ownership of a ranch that's now federal property under a proposed land swap intended to support the university's planned new veterinary program.

Legislation proposed by Arizona U.S. Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema would have the university obtain title to the 13-acre V-V Ranch near Camp Verde. In turn, the U.S. Forest Service would get equally-valued ranch land that the university owns near Happy Jack.

A statement released Tuesday by McSally's office says the UA already operates the V-V Ranch but that acquiring ownership outright would enable the university to add buildings and other facilities for its planned College of Veterinary Medicine program.

Happy Jack is in a forested area north of Payson and south of Flagstaff. Camp Verde is located in Arizona's Verde Valley.