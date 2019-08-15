President Trump Signs Bill Expanding Federal Court Services in Rural Arizona

Expanded federal court proceedings are now allowed in Flagstaff and Yuma—a change officials say could make the judicial system more accessible.

President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill into law last week to allow U.S. District Court proceedings in Flagstaff and Yuma.

Federal law previously limited U.S. District Courts to Phoenix, Tucson, Prescott and Globe. Court sessions have not been held in Globe for decades and the federal courthouse in Prescott is currently unstaffed. Those involved in federal felony cases usually had to travel to Phoenix or Tucson.

Arizona U.S. Senator Martha McSally said in a written statement "it’s a great win" for people in northern and southern Arizona—making access to the justice system a little easier for people in rural parts of the state.

Flagstaff and Yuma both have federal courthouses and U.S. magistrate judges currently work in both. But, magistrate judges are limited to proceedings such as pretrial hearings, minor criminal cases and some civil disputes. The new law allows for U.S. District Court judges to do trial work Flagstaff and Yuma.