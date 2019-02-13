© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Top Aide to Arizona AG Appointed as US Attorney for Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 13, 2019 at 11:35 AM MST
The top aide to Arizona's attorney general is President Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona, a position filled on an acting basis by the office's top assistant for over two years.

Sen. Martha McSally announced Tuesday that Trump had nominated Michael Bailey for the post. The appointment is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.

Bailey has served as Attorney General Mark Brnovich's chief deputy and chief of staff since 2014. He previously was a Maricopa County prosecutor and in private law practice.

McSally commended Trump for Bailey's appointment, calling him highly qualified and saying Arizona had lacked a permanent U.S. attorney "for far too long."

McSally said she'd work to have Bailey confirmed without delay.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Strange is the acting U.S. attorney.

Associated Press
