Former Congressman Renzi Seeks Pardon for Corruption Conviction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 22, 2019 at 2:19 PM MST
110623_rick_renzi_court_ruling_ap_328.jpg
AP
/

Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi who was convicted of corruption, money laundering and other charges is seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Wednesday that a lawyer for the former Republican congressman from Arizona sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department last month, requesting an investigation.

The letter claims investigators illegally wiretapped conversations, concealed evidence and introduced false testimony at Renzi's trial.

Renzi was convicted in 2013 of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy a business associate's land so a debt could be repaid to Renzi.

He was released from federal prison in January 2017 after serving three years.

A spokesman for Renzi says they have not yet received a response from the Justice Department.

