KNAU and Arizona News

Wildlife Officials Reviewing Death of Mexican Gray Wolf

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 15, 2019 at 4:50 AM MST
Wildlife managers are investigating the death of a Mexican gray wolf found last month in New Mexico.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the endangered wolf belonged to the Whitewater Canyon pack, which has been roaming in the north-central area of the Gila National Forest.

Officials say there have been seven documented wolf mortalities between January and June. They initially reported eight.

Survey results released earlier this year indicated there were at least 131 wolves in the mountain ranges spanning southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona.

A subspecies of the Western gray wolf, Mexican wolves have faced a difficult road to recovery that has been complicated by politics and conflicts with livestock.

Associated Press
