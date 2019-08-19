© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Game and Fish Concerned about Potential Spread of Chronic Wasting Disease

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2019 at 5:25 AM MST
Deer.jpeg
nps.gov
/

Arizona wildlife managers are taking preventive measures against a disease that can kill deer, elk and other animals.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says Chronic Wasting Disease has been reported in several neighboring states including Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

Officials are cracking down on rules involving the transportation and possession of elk and deer into Arizona by out-of-state hunters. Among them is that hunters may enter with meat that is boneless or has been commercially butchered and packaged. Other conditions include having hides without meat or soft tissue. Hunters can check with their state about all the rules.

Chronic Wasting Disease attacks the brains of infected animals and is always fatal.

Officials say it can spread through animal-to-animal contact or soil, plants or contaminated surfaces.

Associated Press
