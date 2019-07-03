Arizona Game and Fish Releases Recovering Bald Eagle Into the Wild

A bald eagle has been released into the wild four months after undergoing surgery for a shattered leg bone.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the 3-year-old eagle was released at Horseshoe Reservoir northeast of Phoenix.

According to the department, the bird somehow shattered its left femur and was found in February on the ground at a Queen Creek dairy. A Liberty Wildlife medical team used a metal rod and screws to repair the damaged leg.

Raptor biologist Kyle McCarty says the surgery gave the eagle "another shot at survival" and that it will in a few years become old enough to breed and help bolster Arizona's eagle population.

The bird was released a few days ago after being fitted with a GPS transmitter to help track its movements.