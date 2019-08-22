© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Navajo Nation Reaches $6.5 Million Settlement With Wells Fargo

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 22, 2019 at 1:59 PM MST
wells.jpg
Matt Rourke / Associated Press
/

The Navajo Nation has settled a lawsuit with Wells Fargo for alleged predatory banking practices. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The $6.5 million settlement comes after the tribe sued the bank in 2017 under the Federal Consumer Financial Protection Act. The Navajo Nation accused Wells Fargo of engaging in a years-long effort targeting Navajo people, especially elders, with improper fees and service charges. They also say bankers issued unauthorized cards and accounts.

The tribe also filed a separate lawsuit in its own district court, and the settlement resolves both cases.

In a statement, Wells Fargo says the settlement demonstrates its commitment to making things right regarding its past sales practices.

The company reached a larger settlement last year with attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia over similar allegations.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
