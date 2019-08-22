Navajo Nation Reaches $6.5 Million Settlement With Wells Fargo

The Navajo Nation has settled a lawsuit with Wells Fargo for alleged predatory banking practices. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The $6.5 million settlement comes after the tribe sued the bank in 2017 under the Federal Consumer Financial Protection Act. The Navajo Nation accused Wells Fargo of engaging in a years-long effort targeting Navajo people, especially elders, with improper fees and service charges. They also say bankers issued unauthorized cards and accounts.

The tribe also filed a separate lawsuit in its own district court, and the settlement resolves both cases.

In a statement, Wells Fargo says the settlement demonstrates its commitment to making things right regarding its past sales practices.

The company reached a larger settlement last year with attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia over similar allegations.