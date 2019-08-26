NAU Closing Campus Pharmacy Friday

Monday marked the first day of classes at Northern Arizona University, but it also is the start of the last week for a longtime campus institution. KNAU’s Zac Ziegler reports the school’s on-campus pharmacy will close Friday.

An email to NAU staff and students says the university decided to close the pharmacy because of competitive retail prices and extended hours of nearby commercial pharmacies.

The email lists four pharmacies it says are within walking distance of campus.

NAU’s pharmacy dates back to at least 1965, when what was then known as Arizona State College built an infirmary that would later be re-named Fronske Health Center.

After Friday’s closure, the University of Arizona will be the lone state school with an on-campus pharmacy.