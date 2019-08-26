© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU Closing Campus Pharmacy Friday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 26, 2019 at 5:13 PM MST
nau_pharmacy_old.png
NAU Library
/

Monday marked the first day of classes at Northern Arizona University, but it also is the start of the last week for a longtime campus institution. KNAU’s Zac Ziegler reports the school’s on-campus pharmacy will close Friday.

An email to NAU staff and students says the university decided to close the pharmacy because of competitive retail prices and extended hours of nearby commercial pharmacies.

The email lists four pharmacies it says are within walking distance of campus.

NAU’s pharmacy dates back to at least 1965, when what was then known as Arizona State College built an infirmary that would later be re-named Fronske Health Center.

After Friday’s closure, the University of Arizona will be the lone state school with an on-campus pharmacy.

news_donate_24.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaffhigher educationNAUhealth care
Related Content