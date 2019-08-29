© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Marshal Says Fugitives had 8-Hour Head Start on Authorities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2019 at 1:34 PM MST
screenshot__2_.png
Tucson Police Department
/

The U.S. marshal for Arizona says a fugitive couple suspected of murder escaped by tying up two security guards near the Utah state line.

 In an interview Thursday with Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM, David Gonzales shared more details about how 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale escaped on Monday.

Authorities say the couple was being extradited from upstate New York to Arizona to face murder charges in the killing of a Tucson man.

Authorities say the couple overpowered their escorts and fled to Arizona.

Gonzales says it took the civilian guards two to three hours to break out.

He says the Barksdales had been gone for eight hours by the time investigators got there.

They were last seen with a red GMC pickup, which they got from an acquaintance.

