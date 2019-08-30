© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Seize Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills at Rimrock Home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 30, 2019 at 5:48 AM MST
another_fentanyl.jpeg
Towfiqu Photography/Getty Images
/

Sheriff's officials in Prescott say they seized nearly 200 pills laced with the dangerous drug fentanyl in a month-long fraud investigation.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's office says the pills and other drugs were seized from a home in the Rimrock community following the August 23 arrest of 26-year-old Lance Suer, who was under investigation in an identity theft case. A fraud victim had told deputies he suspected Suer opened a credit card in his name and charged up to $300 worth of purchases.

Deputies say they booked Suer into Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of fraud and drug charges. Suer is being held on $50,000 bond.

His booking information online does not list an attorney who can comment on the case.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Yavapai County Sheriff's OfficefentanylDEACamp Verde Detention CenterLance Suer
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content