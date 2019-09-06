© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Army National Guard Detachment Deploying Overseas

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2019 at 1:34 PM MST
An Arizona Army National Guard aviation detachment that supports medical evacuations is deploying overseas.

National Guard officials say the 30-soldier detachment is heading to an unspecified location in the Middle East in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The Guard scheduled a sendoff ceremony on Friday at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

Gov. Doug Ducey will be the keynote speaker and the Arizona National Guard's adjutant general, Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, will preside over the ceremony, which will include family members, friends and others.

The deployment will be the unit's third in the last eight years in support of overseas contingency operations.

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaMilitaryarizona army national guard
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
