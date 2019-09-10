© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Utility Wants To Build On Project To Electrify Homes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 10, 2019 at 2:05 PM MST
navajo_utility.jpg
Navajo Tribal Utility Authority on Facebook
/

The Navajo Nation wants to build on a pilot project that connected more than 230 homes to the electric grid.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority worked with volunteer utility crews from 13 states on the project that wrapped up in May.

Spokeswoman Deenise Becenti says the utility now is seeking volunteers to connect more homes next spring. A planning meeting is scheduled in October.

About a third of the residents on the vast Navajo Nation don't have electricity. Many rely on kerosene lamps, generators, solar panels, candles and flashlights.

The tribal utility typically connects from 400 to 450 homes a year on the reservation that lies in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electricityNavajo Nationnavajo tribal utility authority
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content