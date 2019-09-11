© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Weak Monsoon Season Has Dried Up Watering Holes For Arizona Wildlife

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 11, 2019 at 5:11 AM MST
Arizona Game and Fish Department
/

Thirsty wildlife around Arizona are getting help from the state.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has hauled more than 1.5 million gallons of water to 3,000 catchments around the state this year. Hot temperatures and a dry monsoon season are fueling the need. A fourth of the state is in moderate drought, and almost all of it is abnormally dry.

The Game and Fish Department has collected more than $72,000 in donations since June to help with the water deliveries. They say the water keeps animals alive and away from urban areas.

The donations have been used to replace tires on water trucks, rent water trucks and offset the cost of a water trailer.

Officials have also airlifted water to catchments near Kingman for bighorn sheep.

