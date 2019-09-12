The Film 'El Norte' Returns To The Big Screen

"El Norte," the seminal film about a brother and sister who flee violence in Guatemala to seek a new life in the United States, is returning to the big screen for one day this month for its 35th anniversary.

As the flood of Guatemalans and other Central Americans endure the arduous trek to The North, the movie feels as fresh today as it did more than a generation ago, when civil war raged in the highlands south of Mexico.

Restored with the help of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Gregory Nava's "El Norte" will be shown on September 15 at some 200 movie theaters nationwide.

The showing will feature an introduction by Nava, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film's screenplay.