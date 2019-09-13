© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal Contract For Water Pipeline Benefits 40 Navajo Nation Communities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2019 at 4:52 AM MST
gallup_water.jpeg
usbr.gov
/

The U.S. Interior Department has awarded a nearly $84 million contract for a water pipeline in northwestern New Mexico.

The pipeline is part of the larger Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project that's been in the works for several years. It will deliver San Juan River water to more than 40 Navajo Nation communities, the Jicarilla Apache Reservation and the city of Gallup.

The latest contract awarded to a Roanoke, Texas, company includes 30 miles of pipeline between the Navajo communities of Little Water and Naschitti. The work is scheduled to begin in January.

The overall project includes 280 miles of pipeline, water treatment and pumping plants, and storage tanks.

U-S Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says most of the work on the main line is either complete or under construction.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationDavid BernhardtU.S. Interior DepartmentNavajo-Gallup Water Supply ProjectJicarilla ApacheCity of GallupLittle WaterNaschittiwater pipeline
Related Content