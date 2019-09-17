© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Reports Cases Of Vaping-Related Respiratory Illness

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2019 at 3:15 PM MST
State health officials say three cases of vaping-related respiratory illness have been identified in Arizona, all in Maricopa County.

  The Department of Health Services said Tuesday the Arizona cases are part of an outbreak that has resulted in six deaths nationwide but none so far in Arizona.

According to the department, the people involved in all three cases in Arizona were hospitalized but have since been discharged.

The department urges that medical providers report suspected cases to the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says investigators haven't any specific substance or vape product linked to all cases.

However, the CDC says vaping devices containing both nicotine and cannabinoid substances have been identified in the investigation.

